Lloyd Pierce Roasted Trae Young After LSU Blew Out Oklahoma In The CFP Semifinal

Lloyd Pierce and Trae Young have a dynamic far more interesting than the Atlanta Hawks on the court. The Hawks head coach and the franchise’s young guard have a healthy back and forth that sometimes manifests for some hilarious moments off the court, and we got another one on Saturday night thanks to college football.

Young picked up an injury on Friday and didn’t play Saturday when the Hawks traveled to Chicago to take on the Bulls. Instead, he was intently watching his Oklahoma Sooners play in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Atlanta, where OU took on top ranked LSU.

It didn’t go well for the Sooners, as Joe Burrow demolished the Oklahoma defense for seven passing touchdowns, a rushing score, and a handful of CFP records in the process. Young was understandably disappointed by the result, but that didn’t stop his head coach from roasting the hell out of him the first opportunity he got. Asked about Young’s health ahead of the Hawks-Bulls game on Saturday, Pierce got his shots in about Oklahoma.

Lloyd Pierce on Trae Young's ankle: "I'm more concerned about his Oklahoma Sooners." Ouch! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jeZT8ez31F — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) December 29, 2019

“I’m more concerned about his Oklahoma Sooners,” Pierce said when asked about Young. It’s a burn that’s tough to come back from, but also can be seen as good news for Hawks fans who are concerned about the health of their standout sophomore. As far as Young, he at least learned a lesson: Watching LSU trounce your team with Shaq is not fun.

Everybody, Please remind me to NEVER sit next too @SHAQ when OU is playing LSU again…. can’t take it😡😭 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 28, 2019

Oh well. Maybe next year will be the year for the Big 12.