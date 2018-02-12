Lonzo Ball Sings ‘Bad And Boujee’ By Migos Against LaVar On Lip Sync Battle

#Lip Sync Battle #LA Lakers
02.12.18 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
” credit=”Lip Sync Battle” credit_src=”

 

Lonzo Ball has missed the last 12 games for the Lakers as he’s been sidelined with a sprained MCL. In the meantime, the Lakers have rattled off eight wins in their last 10 games and shook up their roster a bit at the trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Cavs that landed them Isaiah Thomas.

Ball is nearing his return to the court, but he’s found ways to occupy his time since then. Lonzo announced his upcoming album release, Born 2 Ball, for later this week, and his musical aspirations have also led him to mixing it up with his father LaVar on an episode of Lip Sync Battle set for later this week.

The episode will air on Thursday night at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network, but we got a little taste of what we can expect on Monday when they released a snippet of Lonzo’s performance in which he chose to go with “Bad and Boujee” by Migos, while rocking a very interesting hairstyle and jacket.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lip Sync Battle#LA Lakers
TAGSLA LAKERSlavar balllip sync battleLonzo BallMigos

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP