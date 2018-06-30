Getty Image

Trying to wrap our heads around what’s happening in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ war room these days makes us feel like Charlie in the It’s Always Sunny conspiracy meme. The complexities involved have reached Byzantine proportions, and depending on how the chips fall, the organization could end up assembling a super-team to end all super-teams or walk away with nothing at all.

Magic Johnson has staked both his job and his reputation on free agency, perhaps fool-heartedly declaring that he if is unable to land marquee free agents over the next two years, he’ll step down as team president. Magic is a competitive man, so maybe he’ll thrive under that enormous pressure the way he once did on the basketball court, regardless of whether that ultimatum was even necessary (it wasn’t).

The point is that both he and the Lakers expect to make something big happen this summer. By all accounts, they appear to have a legitimate shot at signing multiple superstars, which could potentially include some configuration of LeBron James, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. Yet, there’s also a distinct possibility that they might end up empty-handed.

With July 1 fast approaching, they got some good news on the LeBron front when reports emerged on Friday that he’s opting out of the final year of his contract to become an unrestricted free agency. But complicating matters was another report coming out of Los Angeles, this one having to do with a Lonzo Ball knee injury.