The first attempt at someone putting together a LeBron James mural in Los Angeles didn’t go over especially well. The mural featured James and some language that called him the King of L.A., which wasn’t cool in the eyes of some Lakers fans. In fact, someone got so mad that they straight up defaced the thing and the mural was eventually taken down.

But as the old adage goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try to satiate the Lakers fans who were angry at the original mural by taking their criticisms to heart. So in the second attempt at a mural, James is still prominently featured, only this time, he’s looking up at five Lakers legends.

Beyond the fact that it’s lame there had to be a second attempt at this, it is a cool mural. Having James look up at Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain works in the context of the history of the organization and the lofty standard to which James will be held in Los Angeles.

Hopefully this mural is able to stay up and doesn’t get defaced by anyone, both because I imagine a lot of work went into this and because destroying art is really super lame.