The Latest Attempt At A Lakers Mural Features LeBron James Looking Up At Team Legends

#Shaq #Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.19.18 1 hour ago

Lakers on Twitter

The first attempt at someone putting together a LeBron James mural in Los Angeles didn’t go over especially well. The mural featured James and some language that called him the King of L.A., which wasn’t cool in the eyes of some Lakers fans. In fact, someone got so mad that they straight up defaced the thing and the mural was eventually taken down.

But as the old adage goes, if at first you don’t succeed, try to satiate the Lakers fans who were angry at the original mural by taking their criticisms to heart. So in the second attempt at a mural, James is still prominently featured, only this time, he’s looking up at five Lakers legends.

The new #Lakers mural by @gz.jr is amazing. Wow…

A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on

Beyond the fact that it’s lame there had to be a second attempt at this, it is a cool mural. Having James look up at Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Wilt Chamberlain works in the context of the history of the organization and the lofty standard to which James will be held in Los Angeles.

Hopefully this mural is able to stay up and doesn’t get defaced by anyone, both because I imagine a lot of work went into this and because destroying art is really super lame.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shaq#Kobe Bryant#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSKOBE BRYANTLA LAKERSLeBron JamesMAGIC JOHNSONShaq

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP