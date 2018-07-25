The Lakers New Uniforms Are Indeed Bringing Back The Showtime Colors

Twitter/@Modells

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping that by signing LeBron James they can return to the glory days of old, when they were perennial contenders in the NBA rather than an extremely profitable lottery team.

Their other free agent signings this summer have raised questions about their plan and exactly how good they can be in Year 1 of the LeBron-era, but all signs point to at least a resurgence of some sort for the Lakers as a postseason contender. With James they figure to play the part, and with a uniform change they hope to look the part, as well.

On Tuesday, official Nike shirseys went on sale that indicated a return to the old Showtime look, but nothing had been confirmed. There is still not an official release from the Lakers, but on Wednesday official Nike LeBron James jerseys hit Modell’s and, once again, that familiar color scheme with purple numbers and white shading on the gold uniforms was present.