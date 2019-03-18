Lou Williams Beat The Nets At The Buzzer With A Deep Three

Getty Image

As is NBA law, the Brooklyn Nets played in another tight game that was decided at the buzzer on Sunday night, this time a 119-116 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

For much of the fourth quarter, a Clippers win seemed all but assured, but a furious late Nets rally, including a 10-0 run to tie it, put the result in doubt. D’Angelo Russell found Jarrett Allen for a wide open dunk with just under six seconds to go to tie it, leaving the Clippers to call timeout and draw up what they hoped would be the game-winning play.

Unsurprisingly, they called upon their star sixth man in Lou Williams, and let him do what he does best: get buckets. Williams took the ball on a pass from Danilo Gallinari and curled around a screen set by Gallo before rising for a contest three from well behind the line.