Lou Williams Beat The Nets At The Buzzer With A Deep Three

03.17.19 51 mins ago

Getty Image

As is NBA law, the Brooklyn Nets played in another tight game that was decided at the buzzer on Sunday night, this time a 119-116 loss to the Clippers in Los Angeles.

For much of the fourth quarter, a Clippers win seemed all but assured, but a furious late Nets rally, including a 10-0 run to tie it, put the result in doubt. D’Angelo Russell found Jarrett Allen for a wide open dunk with just under six seconds to go to tie it, leaving the Clippers to call timeout and draw up what they hoped would be the game-winning play.

Unsurprisingly, they called upon their star sixth man in Lou Williams, and let him do what he does best: get buckets. Williams took the ball on a pass from Danilo Gallinari and curled around a screen set by Gallo before rising for a contest three from well behind the line.

