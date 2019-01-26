Getty Image

Lou Williams is one of the NBA’s most entertaining talents. Sure, he’s bounced around the league a lot as a journeyman, but in each one of his NBA stops, he’s brought the thrills as a versatile scorer off the bench and bona fide clutch-time performer, carrying the torch of perennial Sixth Man candidate Jamal Crawford.

In the past two seasons, however, Sweet Lou may have found his forever home in Los Angeles. Not only is he a fan favorite, he’s been a key figure in their unexpected success as the organization has closed the book on the Lob City era and set its sights on the future.

On Friday night in Chicago, Lou added to his legend with a final stat line the likes of which we haven’t seen in the NBA for more than two and a half decades. He finished with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Clippers’ 106-101 win over the Bulls, which is the first time a player has logged a 30-point triple-double off the bench since Detlef Schrempf did it back in the ’92-’93 season for the Pacers.