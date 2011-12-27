Lou Williams Treats Gunman To A Free Meal

#Philadelphia 76ers
12.27.11 7 years ago 11 Comments

And they say NBA players are all thugs, bad guys and don’t do anything for the community. Our man Lou Williams does a lot. He stopped an armed robbery yesterday. On himself. With a free meal. Yes, before he went out and dropped 25 last night in a close loss in Portland, Williams was approached by a man with a gun this weekend. But instead of getting robbed, Williams says the man noticed who he was and stopped because of all the work Williams does in the community.

“A guy tried to rob me but decided not to because of whatever I do in the community,” Williams told The Philadelphia Daily News before the game last night. “He’s a Lou Williams fan so he didn’t rob me.”

Williams and his teammates had been given the day off around Christmas and he was parked in his car in Manayunk on Christmas Eve. The two talked it out, came up with a solution and eventually Williams says he treated the man to a meal at McDonald’s.

As the comment was made in Smack today, this is a pretty cool story. Doug Collins thought the same thing, saying he was really proud of his Sixth Man. But McDonald’s? C’mon Lou, you’ve gotta at least take him to Chik-fil-A or something.

How cool is this? Should Williams have taken him somewhere classier than McDonald’s?

