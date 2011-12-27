Lou Williams Treats Gunman To A Free Meal

And they say NBA players are all thugs, bad guys and don’t do anything for the community. Our man Lou Williams does a lot. He stopped an armed robbery yesterday. On himself. With a free meal. Yes, before he went out and dropped 25 last night in a close loss in Portland, Williams was approached by a man with a gun this weekend. But instead of getting robbed, Williams says the man noticed who he was and stopped because of all the work Williams does in the community.
“A guy tried to rob me but decided not to because of whatever I do in the community,” Williams told The Philadelphia Daily News before the game last night. “He’s a Lou Williams fan so he didn’t rob me.”
Williams and his teammates had been given the day off around Christmas and he was parked in his car in Manayunk on Christmas Eve. The two talked it out, came up with a solution and eventually Williams says he treated the man to a meal at McDonald’s.
As the comment was made in Smack today, this is a pretty cool story. Doug Collins thought the same thing, saying he was really proud of his Sixth Man. But McDonald’s? C’mon Lou, you’ve gotta at least take him to Chik-fil-A or something.
How cool is this? Should Williams have taken him somewhere classier than McDonald’s?
At least he did that and didn’t make up a lie. Talking about I beat a armed robber up because im this n that. Good job lou.
Only in America… On Christmas.. LOL!
Cool Story though..
I hope he took the guy’s gun away. He decided not to rob Lou Williams, but who’s to say he won’t follow through on the next person he may decide to rob. I’d glad that Lou wasn’t robbed, but I’d like to know what else happened.
Lol yea dont call the cops or anything Lou. I mean I’m glad dude didn’t get robbed but it kinda feels like Lou rewarded him for bein a stick up kid. “nope. Don’t like tht shit…gonna hv to drop a dime on him.”
Remembering the fact that dude did pull on a gun on Lou and would’ve robbed him if he wasn’t a celebrity, McDonald’s is just fine. Had he tried to rob the wrong dude on the wrong day, he might’ve gotten served a .38 instead.
THANKS DIME!
Uh no.. did we forget the man tried to rob him? and at gunpoint?
“A guy tried to rob me but decided not to because of whatever I do in the community,”
he doesnt even know what he do LOL
Double burger with Cheese/Menace to Society style
Lou is a bigger man than me. Plus I doubt he wanted to have dude riding in his car so he probably just went to the McDonalds that was close by (there is ALWAYS a McDonalds close by lol).
Sound like some bs to me.I am Philly and Lou dont do shit but that NBA cares shit.Besides that he raps with Meek Mills.So he helps the community there.And dude wasnt that hungry if he said fuck the robbery for mcdicks.If im trying to rob somebody and see a NBA player thats like hittin the fuckin lottery.
Nearly robbed at gunpoint and you buy the guy Mcdonalds value meal? At least get him a dozen philly cheesesteaks.