Video: I Love Basketball TV Shows How To Do The Best Crossovers In The Game

12.04.14 4 years ago

The best guards in the NBA and in NBA history have all featured some iteration of the crossover. That’s what I Love Basketball TV is trying to show by looking at the individual crossovers of Allen Iverson, Tim Hardaway, Jamal Crawford, and Tony Parker.

Coach Rocky goes through the basics of each star’s crossover, from Iverson’s immortal switch on MJ, to Tim Hardaway’s killer perfect in transition, to Jamal Crawford’s behind-the-back dagger move, and Tony Parker’s simple, but effective crossover into a spin move.

