Loyola-Chicago Gave Us Our First Buzzer-Beater Of The NCAA Tournament To Stun Miami

#NCAA Tournament
Associate Editor
03.15.18

Getty Image

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers will keep on dancing. The champions of the Missouri Valley Conference came into Thursday afternoon’s game against the Miami Hurricanes as a slight underdog, but by the time the buzzer hit zero, the Ramblers kept on dancing thanks to a deep three as time expired by Donte Ingram. The bucket gave Loyola-Chicago a 64-62 victory.

Miami’s Lonnie Walker missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have put the Hurricanes up by three. The Ramblers came back down the floor and Ingram hit the single biggest three of his life.

