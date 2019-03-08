Getty Image

LSU basketball is in the midst of a magical season. The 10th-ranked Tigers are 22-5 on the season and 15-2 in SEC play, putting them in a tie atop the conference with Tennessee. They’ll wrap up their regular season on Saturday, and as that game occurs, head coach Will Wade will watch from home, as he was suspended by the university on Friday afternoon.

Wade has been one of the names tied to the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college basketball, and on Thursday, Yahoo Sports dropped a bombshell. Wade was reportedly caught on tape by the FBI speaking to Christian Dawkins, who worked with former NBA agent Andy Miller was found guilty on two felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud last October.

According to the report, Wade mentioned making a “strong-ass offer” on his call with Dawkins, and while it’s not 100 percent clear who he was talking about, it is believed Wade spoke about four-star freshman guard Javonte Smart.