Luka Doncic has reached the portion of stardom where his off nights are still the kinds of games most dudes would like to have. An example: The Dallas Mavericks took down the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, 110-90, with Doncic going for 24 points and seven rebounds. He wasn’t on fire from the field — 8-for-17, 1-for-5 from three — and he only had one assist, but it was a nice game where Doncic helped lead his squad to a comfortable win.

His best moment of the night didn’t even happen during the 23 minutes he was on the floor. Heck, it didn’t even come during the game. It instead came during pregame shootaround, when Doncic showed off his comedy chops both by telling an extremely corny joke and by spectacularly missing a hook shot from out of bounds and behind the backboard.

"How do you like your coffee? With a little Kareem!" Luka 🤣💀 (Via @luka7doncic | IG) pic.twitter.com/5Kv4wMPCs4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 8, 2021

Really terrific execution by Doncic here … well, at least when it came to telling the joke and having that transition right into shooting a hook shot. Although in a way, it is much better that he missed by a lot from an impossible angle as opposed to doing this right in the paint and making a bunny, because it makes the whole thing a little funnier. Anyway, I hope Doncic has one NBA-inspired joke that he can bust out before every game for the rest of his career.