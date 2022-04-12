luka doncic
Getty Image
DimeMag

Luka Doncic Has No Official Timetable For A Return From His Calf Strain

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the trade deadline, climbing to fourth in the West and nearly picking off the 3-seed from Golden State. They will host the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in Game 1 of their first round series, but optimism about a deep playoff run among Dallas fans has become painful uncertainty about the status of their top star.

Luka Doncic has played well enough in 2022 to lock up an All-NBA spot despite a bit of a slow start to the season, and his dominance, coupled with better balance on the floor around him with the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie, gives the Mavs a chance in any series. Unfortunately, Doncic left Dallas’ season finale against San Antonio with a left calf strain that was confirmed by an MRI on Monday. The team, unsurprisingly, is not offering a timetable for his return, as there is some hope that it’s mild enough to give it a go on Saturday, but there likely won’t be an official update until right up to game time.

Being without Doncic for any amount of time in the series would be fairly devastating for a Mavs team built around his abilities, and while Dinwiddie gives them someone who can create in Doncic’s absence, Dallas would quickly become an underdog against even a reeling Jazz team. We will find out Saturday whether Doncic will be out there for Game 1 or if this unfortunately timed injury will cause him to miss time.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
×