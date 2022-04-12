Luka Doncic Has No Official Timetable For A Return From His Calf Strain

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA since the trade deadline, climbing to fourth in the West and nearly picking off the 3-seed from Golden State. They will host the Utah Jazz on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET in Game 1 of their first round series, but optimism about a deep playoff run among Dallas fans has become painful uncertainty about the status of their top star.

Luka Doncic has played well enough in 2022 to lock up an All-NBA spot despite a bit of a slow start to the season, and his dominance, coupled with better balance on the floor around him with the addition of Spencer Dinwiddie, gives the Mavs a chance in any series. Unfortunately, Doncic left Dallas’ season finale against San Antonio with a left calf strain that was confirmed by an MRI on Monday. The team, unsurprisingly, is not offering a timetable for his return, as there is some hope that it’s mild enough to give it a go on Saturday, but there likely won’t be an official update until right up to game time.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI confirmed a left calf strain for Luka Dončić. Dončić has begun treatment and there is no timetable for his return. pic.twitter.com/L7GPE4Lfe0 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) April 12, 2022

Being without Doncic for any amount of time in the series would be fairly devastating for a Mavs team built around his abilities, and while Dinwiddie gives them someone who can create in Doncic’s absence, Dallas would quickly become an underdog against even a reeling Jazz team. We will find out Saturday whether Doncic will be out there for Game 1 or if this unfortunately timed injury will cause him to miss time.