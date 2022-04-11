The NBA Released The Game 1 Schedule For The First Round Of The Playoffs

The NBA regular season came to a close on Sunday, with the final seeding battles in both conferences coming to an end. The Boston Celtics win moved them to the 2-seed in the East, while the Warriors and Jazz both got wins to lock down the 3- and 5-seeds respectively in the West.

While the play-in tournament this week will determine the 7- and 8-seeds in both conferences, the NBA went ahead and put out the schedule for Saturday and Sunday’s Game 1s of the first round, with times and channels already decided for Saturday’s action.

Mark that calendar 🗓️ Game 1 dates for the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs presented by Google Pixel ⬇️ More information will be provided as it is finalized. pic.twitter.com/qyqgbI2Bcl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 11, 2022

The Mavs and Jazz will have the honor of starting the playoffs on Saturday with a noon-local tip in Dallas on ESPN, with the Warriors and Nuggets taking the primetime ABC game at 8:30 p.m. ET. Between those two games will be Memphis hosting the winner of Clippers-Wolves and Sixers-Raptors, both on ESPN.

The Sunday slate will feature the Celtics, Heat, Bucks-Bulls, and Suns, but tip times and channels are yet to be announced, as they are assuredly waiting on where the Brooklyn Nets end up so they can ensure they put Nets-Celtics or Nets-Heat (provided they win one of the play-in games) in the biggest spot.