Luka Doncic Is ‘Not Sure’ If He’ll Come Over To The NBA Next Season

There are two prospects in the 2018 NBA Draft that have lived at the top of draft boards for months: Arizona’s Deandre Ayton and Real Madrid’s Luka Doncic.

Ayton has been heralded as a big man prospect in the mold of David Robinson, a complete player on both ends of the floor with an NBA-ready body. Doncic is the 6’6 wunderkind that can do it all on the perimeter, has proven himself in the world’s second-best league, and is the latest oversized ball-handler ready to take over the league.

So, when the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings landed the No. 1 and No. 2 picks respectively in Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery, the expectation was they would each be getting a franchise changing star. However, there remains some risk in taking Doncic beyond the ever-present risk of drafting 18 and 19 year olds.