Luka Doncic Did Not Practice Due To A Sore Ankle And His Status For Tuesday’s Game Is Unknown

11.04.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic is off to a good start to his NBA career. He’s averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. His high points have looked exactly what people thought he could be and that’s very exciting. It’s always fun when a rookie enters the NBA and immediately finds successes. Unfortunately, Doncic might have to start missing games.

Doncic has been playing through some ankle soreness lately, but it’s reached a point now to where it’s impacting his ability to get on the court. Rick Carlisle told reporters on Sunday that due to that soreness Doncic did not practice and his status for the Mavericks next game was unknown.

TAGSdallas mavericksluka doncic

