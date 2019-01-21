Luka Doncic Became The Second Youngest Player To Record A Triple-Double

01.21.19 4 hours ago

Getty Image

Luka Doncic is one of those rookies that just comes into the NBA and immediately starts tearing it up. On a nightly basis the Mavericks are watchable and a huge part of that is thanks to Luka Doncic. He’s a phenomenal offensive player that can score, run the offense, and pull down rebounds when asked. So, of course, he’s someone that can flirt with a triple-double.

On Monday, Doncic recorded his first career triple-double. A great milestone for someone that is probably going to be a great player, but it meant a little bit more than that. Doncic’s triple-double made him the second youngest player in NBA history to achieve that. The youngest? 76ers guard Markelle Fultz.

Around The Web

TAGSdallas mavericksluka doncicMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 10 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP