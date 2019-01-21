Getty Image

Luka Doncic is one of those rookies that just comes into the NBA and immediately starts tearing it up. On a nightly basis the Mavericks are watchable and a huge part of that is thanks to Luka Doncic. He’s a phenomenal offensive player that can score, run the offense, and pull down rebounds when asked. So, of course, he’s someone that can flirt with a triple-double.

On Monday, Doncic recorded his first career triple-double. A great milestone for someone that is probably going to be a great player, but it meant a little bit more than that. Doncic’s triple-double made him the second youngest player in NBA history to achieve that. The youngest? 76ers guard Markelle Fultz.