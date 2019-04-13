Getty Image

From the moment the Sacramento Kings fired head coach David Joerger, the name that popped up as general manager Vlade Divac’s top candidate was Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton. Following Walton and the Lakers mutually parting ways on Friday afternoon, it appears Sacramento is inching closer and closer to bringing him on board.

A report earlier in the day from Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento indicated that all signs pointed to Walton becoming the team’s new head coach by the end of the weekend.