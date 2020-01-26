Getty Image
Magic Johnson Remembers Kobe Bryant's Legacy On And Off The Court

Kobe Bryant was among nine killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Los Angeles, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as they were reportedly on their way to a basketball tournament.

Bryant’s death rocked the NBA and sports world as a whole, with legends of the game and players from around the league issuing heartfelt tributes to Bryant’s legacy and offering their condolences to his family. The games that were played on Sunday featured moments of silence for Bryant in the arena, and the Spurs and Raptors each took 24-second violations to open the game as a tribute to No. 24.

In Los Angeles, the news hit especially hard, with fans flocking to Staples Center to remember Bryant. His most famous former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, offered a remembrance on social media of Kobe, calling him “my brother, my friend.” Another Laker legend, Magic Johnson, posted a lengthy thread about Kobe as Magic offered some perspective on Bryant’s impact on and off the court in L.A. and beyond.

It’s a touching tribute to Kobe, who had become one of the true global ambassadors for the game and seemed to take a great deal of pride in working with players in the men’s and women’s game. Johnson and Bryant will always be tied together due to their status as legendary Lakers, with Bryant following Johnson in that regard, and the respect and admiration from one to another was clear.

