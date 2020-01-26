Magic Johnson Remembers Kobe Bryant’s Legacy On And Off The Court

Kobe Bryant was among nine killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in Los Angeles, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as they were reportedly on their way to a basketball tournament.

Bryant’s death rocked the NBA and sports world as a whole, with legends of the game and players from around the league issuing heartfelt tributes to Bryant’s legacy and offering their condolences to his family. The games that were played on Sunday featured moments of silence for Bryant in the arena, and the Spurs and Raptors each took 24-second violations to open the game as a tribute to No. 24.

In Los Angeles, the news hit especially hard, with fans flocking to Staples Center to remember Bryant. His most famous former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, offered a remembrance on social media of Kobe, calling him “my brother, my friend.” Another Laker legend, Magic Johnson, posted a lengthy thread about Kobe as Magic offered some perspective on Bryant’s impact on and off the court in L.A. and beyond.

As I try to write this post, my mind is racing. I’m in disbelief and have been crying all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter, Gigi have passed away in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

I love him, his family and what he stood for on the court and off the court. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest Laker of all-time is gone. It’s hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor to both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

He gave his knowledge, time, and talent to tutor so many at the youth level, collegiate level, & NBA & WNBA players. Words can’t express the impact that he had on the game of basketball. I know basketball fans all over the world will miss him, especially the City of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ZoB3Uwbvzk — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

He was such an icon but also did so much for LA. He was passionate about serving the homeless and was an advocate for women's basketball. Coaching his daughter’s basketball team brought him so much happiness. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Kobe and I shared so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common off the court. I used to love talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss those conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/WWxmtEAJqZ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

We love you forever. #8 #24🙏🏾❤️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

It’s a touching tribute to Kobe, who had become one of the true global ambassadors for the game and seemed to take a great deal of pride in working with players in the men’s and women’s game. Johnson and Bryant will always be tied together due to their status as legendary Lakers, with Bryant following Johnson in that regard, and the respect and admiration from one to another was clear.