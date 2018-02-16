Magic Johnson Broke Down His ‘Special Relationship’ With LaVar Ball

#LA Lakers
02.15.18 3 weeks ago

It’s not exactly a surprise that things have been a bit uncomfortable with LaVar Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Big Baller Brand patriarch’s son, rookie Lonzo Ball, is the tie that binds these entities together, and the point guard has had his ups and downs in his first season.

Both Ball and the Lakers have a lot riding on Lonzo’s success, which has come in spurts this season. The team has actually improved since he went down with an injury, with the young team coming together in his absence to play good defensive basketball and find its chemistry on offense.

LaVar has been critical of Lakers coach Luke Walton this season, which has led to a lot of public talk about his job security and how the Lakers have handled Ball’s vocal criticism. But team president Magic Johnson says he understands both LaVar and Lonzo and the situation they’re in.

Johnson talked to ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne for a story that was published Thursday and described the “special relationship” he has with Lonzo Ball’s father.

