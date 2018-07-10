Getty Image

It’s not a stretch to say that Magic Johnson’s No. 1 goal this summer was getting LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers. If that is indeed the case, Johnson managed to check off that box early on in free agency, as James joined the team less than 48 hours into the start of the festivities this summer.

As it turns out, the deal between the two sides might have been made much sooner than that, as Johnson was at James’ house right at the start of free agency to sell him on coming to the Lakers. While the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers were in the hunt to acquire James’ services, ultimately Los Angeles won out.

Since the signing, the Lakers have been active, but they’ve also been curiously quiet. It’s an organization that is famous for being flashy, so the fact that Los Angeles hasn’t responded to this hiring with a lot of glitz and glamor is a bit surprising.