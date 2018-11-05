Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Will ‘Finish The Season, Unless Something Drastic Happens’

11.04.18 35 mins ago

Getty Image

Luke Walton’s seat began heating up in Los Angeles the moment LeBron James arrived, because expectations immediately rose and, as such, so did pressure to produce results.

After a rollercoaster ride of an opening nine games that sees the Lakers holding onto a 4-5 record, rumblings about Walton’s job security only grew. That was especially the case after a meeting with team president Magic Johnson in which the Hall of Famer “shouted and cursed” at Walton over the team’s performance.

On Sunday, with the Lakers set to host the Toronto Raptors (without Kawhi Leonard), Johnson spoke with a trio of reporters confirming the meeting took place, but asserted that Walton’s job was safe and he would at the least finish the season, albeit with the ominous “unless something drastic happens” tacked on to the end.

