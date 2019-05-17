The Lakers Reportedly Won’t Replace Magic Johnson As Team President

Getty Image

Magic Johnson’s abrupt departure from the Los Angeles Lakers just before the team’s final home game of the regular season was the start of an offseason that has been nothing short of bizarre for one of the league’s most high-profile organizations. Johnson abruptly quit in April, saying he wasn’t happy with his situation, and promptly began tweeting his thoughts about everything around the league. He did so without telling team ownership or executives, summoning the media in an elongated pregame press conference that shocked the NBA world.

The weeks since have seen the Lakers part ways a coach and struggle to find a new one — overtures to Tyronn Lue fell through and the team quickly settled on Frank Vogel to coach LeBron James and company next season. But the organization that is apparently fine with keeping Johnson’s presidency unfilled as it moves forward.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that the Lakers would not be filling Johnson’s vacated position with the team, which is intriguing to say the least.