Maine Red Claws Live On NBA TV

In case you forgot, the sixth annual D-League Showcase started today in Boise, Idaho featuring all 16 D-League teams. And while there doesn’t appear to be many fans scattered throughout Boise’s Qwest Arena (home of the Idaho Stampede), the place is littered with GMs, player personnel executives and scouts from each of the NBA’s 30 teams. If you have NBA TV available at the office or home, tune in right now to catch my Maine Red Claws putting in work against the Los Angeles D-Fenders. Go Claws!
what happened to Paul Harris?
Don’t sleep, Ajinca is nice.
harris is out with a severely sprained ankle
Why no players from that cinderella University of Maine team playing for the red claws, can’t remember their name but there were two players, that 7 foot center that was drafted by the celts and their gunner point guard. Anyone remember their names?
Iv been to two red claws game in portland, they sell out like every night. Maine is diggin the team. When Bill Walker was on the team he scored whenever he wated to.