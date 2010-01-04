Maine Red Claws Live On NBA TV

In case you forgot, the sixth annual D-League Showcase started today in Boise, Idaho featuring all 16 D-League teams. And while there doesn’t appear to be many fans scattered throughout Boise’s Qwest Arena (home of the Idaho Stampede), the place is littered with GMs, player personnel executives and scouts from each of the NBA’s 30 teams. If you have NBA TV available at the office or home, tune in right now to catch my Maine Red Claws putting in work against the Los Angeles D-Fenders. Go Claws!