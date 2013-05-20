Major Air Jordan Restock Coming To Foot Locker This Weekend

#Style – Kicks and Gear
05.20.13 5 years ago

Need some new kicks for the summer? This Saturday, Foot Locker is having in-store only restocks of three popular Air Jordan retros: the Air Jordan 4 “Fire Red” ($160), the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” ($160) and the Air Jordan 1 “Joker” ($115). All three will release on May 25.

Select Foot Locker stores will be releasing a ticket procedure to purchase the three shoes — again this is only for select stores — which will begin this Wednesday and end on Thursday. If your ticket is selected, you will be notified by phone on Friday. To find out which stores will be carrying the sneakers and which will partake in the ticket sweepstakes, go here.

While these three releases will be only available in store and won’t be restocking online, Footlocker.com will have the Air Jordan 3 Retro 88 “White/Cement” in men’s and grad school kids sizes this Saturday.

What do you think?

