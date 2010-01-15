Make your own “dunk-in” matchup

During last night’s TNT doubleheader, it was announced that DeMar DeRozan and Eric Gordon will compete in the All-Star Weekend “dunk-in” at halftime of the rookie/sophomore game, winner getting the fourth spot in the Dunk Contest the following night.
I caught the tail-end of the TNT studio crew’s discussion on dream dunk-in matchups, and wouldn’t you know, every scenario involved LeBron. The four matchups for the text-voting contest were LeBron vs. Jordan, LeBron vs. Vince Carter, LeBron vs. Dr. J, and LeBron vs. Dominique Wilkins. (Or something like that; I forgot the fourth “opponent.”)
Obviously, we can all think of more intriguing dunk-offs by opening it up to everybody. Give me one Past vs. Present, one Past vs. Past, and one Present vs. Present …
What are your dream “dunk-in” matchups?
Spud vs. Nate, of course
Young Amare vs. Sticker Dwight
Lebron – Vince
followed by no rules Dennis Rodman – Karl Malone cage fight
MJ vs. David Thompson (David wins when he gets a 50 for snorting a line off the rim while hammering one home. He’s immediately mobbed by Patrick Ewing, Roy Tarpley, and Len Bias’ ghost.)
2000 Vince vs. 02-03 Richardson…
@ 3
LMFAO!!!
The funniest thing about this contest is they asked Durant to participate. He was even dumbfounded by the request. Just goes to show you the guys running the show have no clue. Derozan I have no problem but E.Gordon he’s going to shoot a 3 or look like he doesn’t belong. He hasn’t caught a game dunk that’s been worthy of a highlight. The fans have spoken on this site as to who & what would bring the dunk contest back to where it used to be. They instilled a wheel a few yrs back. What’s the next the judges being blindfolded & voting on crowd reaction. They tried changing the basketball? Let’s try an all white league one year? How about long sleeve jerseys & pants to cover up the tats. STUPID STUPID. They don’t care a damn about what the fans want.$$$$$$$ make sense until there’s no more left. I heard Stern is jumping of a trampoline with a lebron jersey & dunking on all star night.
VC of 98/99 vs VC now
DR J in his aba days vs Nique in 85
Nathan Jawai vs Jerome James whoever jumps ever a midget first wins
yeah, Spudd vs Nate
Nique vs Dr J
Iggy vs Nate
Prime MJ VS. Prime Punk Kobe. MJ will so put him in his place. Kobe ends up being a punchline.
’00 Vince Carter vs. ABA Julius Erving.
This would be sooo sick!
Air Up There -v- T-Dub….
Not NBA, im jus sayin
I would honestly just watch VC dunk 20 or 30 times against nobody. Ain’t no one better than him as far as pure dunking.
Any version involving Vince, LBJ, Kobe, Dwight, J-Rich, Mike, The Doc, Nique, Shaq, Darryl Dawkins, Pippen, Barkley in their prime would be amazing. Eric Gordon? Not so much..
I also loved the comment about 2000 Vince vs. Today’s Vince. gets u thinkin
im so freaking sick of nate robinson in the dunk contest, get over it
nick young and joe alexander
Nate Robinson
Lebron
Iguodala
Richardson
Gerald Wallace
Darkhorse pick *Prime Latrell Sprewell*
james white vs harold minor
Shawn Kemp vs Dominique
Iggy vs Vince
The Dunk-In Matchup should be:
D. Rose vs. D. DeRozan
@18
Prime latrell??? Prime latrell was dang near strickly cocked back two handers.
And I’d like to see best in the NBA vs. Best in the world… so you’d get to see if Nate or RudyG, or whoever against the flight brother/and1 types. Obviously we know the “others” would win often because many only have talent at dunking… but itd be great to see!
shawn kemp vs dwight howard
2000 vince vs UNC vince
oliver miller vs pig miller
MJ vs. VC
Nique vs. Dr. J
Kobe vs. J-Rich
Didn’t Lebron say at last year’s dunk contest that he was throwing his hat into this year’s contest? He shouldn’t go back on his word with all this 50/50 talk.
‘Nique vs VC
Barry vs Kemp
LBJ vs Kobe
Id say Vince vs maybe Nate. Or just vince vs Vince.
Lebron isnt a dunk contest dunker, all you taint blowers are lost in your own little LBJ world. One of the worst dunk contest winners of all time has to be Kobe lol that shit was just as bad as Freddie Jones.
Prime Vince vs Prime Kobe vs Prime MJ vs Prime J-Rich
That’s a matchup I would want to see..
But If I had to only pick two..
MJ vs Vince
brent barry vs birdman
Springs (And 1) vs James White
another player that should definitely be in the dunkin this year is terrence williams… Even his childhood friend nate robinson has said that twill is a far better dunker than he is… if you still doubt that twill should be in the dunk contest check this out
[www.youtube.com]
If LBJ gets in the dunk contest, it wont even be worth watching cause they will give him the trophy just cause his intials are LBJ. When you are built like he is dunking with power is nothing. Now Shannon Brown that guys got mad hops
Michael Jordan Vs. Vince Carter
Dr.J Vs. Nique
Josh Smith Vs. Lebron James
Minor vs. Vince
Dr. J vs. Nique
LBJ vs. Howard
nba suits don’t even watch basketball, Eric Gordan isn’t even a dunker. What is the point of a dunk in? How many dunks are these guys supposed to come up with. League officials are morons
Present vs Present
Krypto-Nate vs Will Bynum
Present vs Past
Shannon Brown vs David Thompson
Past vs Past
Dominique vs Jordan at a neutral arena
Terrance Williams vs wilson chandler
02-03 Vince vs Toronto TMac
Terrance Williams vs wilson chandler ( battle of the “next” leborn)
02-03 Vince vs Toronto TMac
And oh
Shaq Prime vs Sticker Dwight
I was going to say the same thing as 11.
whats the word with queen lebron participating in the dunk comp. this year….has the primadonna gone back on his word already?
PAST vs PRESENT:
Shawn Kemp vs Josh Smith
PAST vs PAST:
Dominique Wilkins vs Julius Erving
PRESENT vs PRESENT:
none. end this dunk contest bullshit for a few years like 1998 & 1999. people need to miss it in order to appreciate it again.
All in their prime.
Vince vs MJ vs Dr. J vs Dominique vs LeBron vs Dwight vs Josh Smith vs Miner vs Kobe
All in one dunk contest!
[www.youtube.com]
Mel Levitt vs Nique.
I’m not going to channel Kanye here, but Gordon and DeMar are good dunkers — but Ronnie Brewer has more dunks after the all-star break last season than both of these guys have for their entire careers.
He’d rep better than Gordon that’s for sure. Maybe DeMar too.
earl boykins vs mugsy bogues
john stockton vs steve kerr
@solomon
on a 5 ft rim?
Ducky The Truth says:
2000 Vince vs. 02-03 Richardson…
what else?
Lebron will not be in the dunk this year. Thats a guarantee. He probably wont ever be in the dunk contest.
James White vs Prime Vince.
I’d like to make a wish that White sticks with a team sometime soon so he can actually be in a dunk. IMO, he’s the best dunker still trying to make the NBA. 6 dunks from the line?? That’s crazy.
