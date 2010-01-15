Make your own “dunk-in” matchup

During last night’s TNT doubleheader, it was announced that DeMar DeRozan and Eric Gordon will compete in the All-Star Weekend “dunk-in” at halftime of the rookie/sophomore game, winner getting the fourth spot in the Dunk Contest the following night.

I caught the tail-end of the TNT studio crew’s discussion on dream dunk-in matchups, and wouldn’t you know, every scenario involved LeBron. The four matchups for the text-voting contest were LeBron vs. Jordan, LeBron vs. Vince Carter, LeBron vs. Dr. J, and LeBron vs. Dominique Wilkins. (Or something like that; I forgot the fourth “opponent.”)

Obviously, we can all think of more intriguing dunk-offs by opening it up to everybody. Give me one Past vs. Present, one Past vs. Past, and one Present vs. Present …

What are your dream “dunk-in” matchups?