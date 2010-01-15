Make your own “dunk-in” matchup

#Vince Carter #Michael Jordan #LeBron James
01.15.10 9 years ago 49 Comments

During last night’s TNT doubleheader, it was announced that DeMar DeRozan and Eric Gordon will compete in the All-Star Weekend “dunk-in” at halftime of the rookie/sophomore game, winner getting the fourth spot in the Dunk Contest the following night.

I caught the tail-end of the TNT studio crew’s discussion on dream dunk-in matchups, and wouldn’t you know, every scenario involved LeBron. The four matchups for the text-voting contest were LeBron vs. Jordan, LeBron vs. Vince Carter, LeBron vs. Dr. J, and LeBron vs. Dominique Wilkins. (Or something like that; I forgot the fourth “opponent.”)

Obviously, we can all think of more intriguing dunk-offs by opening it up to everybody. Give me one Past vs. Present, one Past vs. Past, and one Present vs. Present …

What are your dream “dunk-in” matchups?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince Carter#Michael Jordan#LeBron James
TAGSALL STARDEMAR DEROZANDOMINIQUE WILKINSERIC GORDONJULIUS ERVINGLeBron JamesMichael JordanVINCE CARTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP