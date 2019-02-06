Getty Image

With under 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies are interesting to monitor. It seems clear that the franchise is ready to move on from their long-time core of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol but, because of the (very) large contracts involved with both players, trade discussions can be quite complicated.

As a result, both players continue to be employed by the Grizzlies but, with ongoing chatter about Gasol in particular, Memphis has reportedly chosen to keep their veteran big man home through the deadline.