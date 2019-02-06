Marc Gasol Reportedly Didn’t Travel With Memphis As Trade Talks Continue

02.06.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

With under 24 hours until the NBA trade deadline, the Memphis Grizzlies are interesting to monitor. It seems clear that the franchise is ready to move on from their long-time core of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol but, because of the (very) large contracts involved with both players, trade discussions can be quite complicated.

As a result, both players continue to be employed by the Grizzlies but, with ongoing chatter about Gasol in particular, Memphis has reportedly chosen to keep their veteran big man home through the deadline.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder
TAGSMARC GASOLMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Listen To This

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 8 hours ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 1 day ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP