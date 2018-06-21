Getty Image

The Washington Wizards are near the bottom of the NBA when it comes to intrigue into what they will do this summer. They hold the 15th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and are completely capped out, precluding them from doing anything in free agency.

Making a trade is the only way Washington can really shake up their roster this summer, and it appears they are set on dealing center Marcin Gortat. There have been some grumblings since before the trade deadline that Gortat could be on the move, but he ultimately stayed in Washington through the playoffs.

Gortat shouldn’t be terribly difficult to move, as he’s an expiring deal this season at $13.6 million, and has proven to be a reasonably productive big, although one not ideally suited for the modern NBA. Still, there should be a market for him, and it will just depend on what the Wizards are looking for in return that will determine what else goes into a Gortat package.

For his part, Gortat is fully expecting to be somewhere other than Washington D.C. this summer. In a recent conversation with Jacek Zukowski of Gazeta Krakowska in Poland, Gortat explained that he’s “99 percent sure” he’ll be getting traded and expects a deal to go down, likely with a team in the West, soon (via Bartosz Bielecki).