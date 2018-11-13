Markelle Fultz Has Reportedly Split With Trainer Drew Hanlen

Getty Image

The strange and sad saga of Markelle Fultz continues in Philadelphia as the former No. 1 overall pick from 2017 looks to find his way as an NBA player.

Fultz has found himself starting for the Sixers this season, but that will likely change with Jimmy Butler coming to town. That move puts Fultz’s role in Philadelphia in question as it has become evident he was not capable of taking them to the next level as they hoped when they stood mostly pat this summer.

It hasn’t all been bad for Fultz, but his inability to shoot continues to be an issue despite a full summer of work to rehabilitate and rebuild that shot. Most of that work was done with trainer Drew Hanlen, who has a number of star NBA clients, but their relationship has apparently fractured to the point of them not only no longer working together but not being on speaking terms anymore, per Alex Kennedy.