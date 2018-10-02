Markelle Fultz Put His New-Look Jumper On Display Against The Magic

10.01.18 2 hours ago

The biggest question all summer for the Philadelphia 76ers has been how Markelle Fultz would look after a summer of rehabilitating his jump shot.

Fultz’s shoulder injury from last fall lingered all season in something of a mysterious haze, as he altered his jump shot and struggled with consistency and a hitch in his release. Highlights of his workouts this summer showed an improvement in that much-talked about shooting stroke, but the question remained as to whether it would hold up in game action.

On Monday, Fultz and the Sixers made their preseason debut and he put his jumper on full display in Philly, hitting three jumpers in the first half including a three-pointer that had Twitter abuzz.

