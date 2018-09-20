New Video Of Markelle Fultz’s Jump Shot Shows Significant Improvement

Twitter/@PlayersTribune

The 2017-18 NBA season featured so many ridiculous storylines that, somehow, the No. 1 overall pick missing almost the entire season with a mysterious shoulder injury and completely changing his shooting form wasn’t the most talked about thing in the league.

Markelle Fultz played four games to start the season, basically refusing to shoot the ball, and then got shut down with a shoulder injury that no one could seemingly figure out. From there, he went through a bizarre stretch where his timetable kept getting pushed back, he briefly was seen shooting left-handed, and every update seemed to only add more questions than provide answers. However, Fultz made his eventual return to the Sixers late in the season to mixed results, and then began his summer with a clean bill of health and with plenty to work on.

We’ve heard plenty about Fultz’s workouts this summer from his trainer Drew Hanlen and, most recently, coach Brett Brown who talked about Fultz taking 150,000 shots this offseason to rebuild his shooting stroke. While we’ve gotten teases of images of him shooting, it wasn’t until early Thursday morning that the first real video of his new shooting form came out, courtesy of The Players’ Tribune and a new video where he discusses his turbulent rookie year and this offseason with fellow Washington Husky Isaiah Thomas.