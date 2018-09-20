New Video Of Markelle Fultz’s Jump Shot Shows Significant Improvement

#Philadelphia 76ers
09.20.18 34 mins ago

Twitter/@PlayersTribune

The 2017-18 NBA season featured so many ridiculous storylines that, somehow, the No. 1 overall pick missing almost the entire season with a mysterious shoulder injury and completely changing his shooting form wasn’t the most talked about thing in the league.

Markelle Fultz played four games to start the season, basically refusing to shoot the ball, and then got shut down with a shoulder injury that no one could seemingly figure out. From there, he went through a bizarre stretch where his timetable kept getting pushed back, he briefly was seen shooting left-handed, and every update seemed to only add more questions than provide answers. However, Fultz made his eventual return to the Sixers late in the season to mixed results, and then began his summer with a clean bill of health and with plenty to work on.

We’ve heard plenty about Fultz’s workouts this summer from his trainer Drew Hanlen and, most recently, coach Brett Brown who talked about Fultz taking 150,000 shots this offseason to rebuild his shooting stroke. While we’ve gotten teases of images of him shooting, it wasn’t until early Thursday morning that the first real video of his new shooting form came out, courtesy of The Players’ Tribune and a new video where he discusses his turbulent rookie year and this offseason with fellow Washington Husky Isaiah Thomas.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMarkelle FultzPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Paul McCartney, Waxahatchee, And Paul Simon

09.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP