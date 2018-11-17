Getty Image

Markelle Fultz’s shooting woes are well-documented. The second-year guard has struggled to get his jumper working following his tumultuous rookie campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from three. The free throw line hasn’t been all that much better, as Fultz is only connecting on 56.8 percent of his attempts at the line.

Some of Fultz’s strangest moments have come at the charity stripe, like the time he had a weird hitch in his shot that drew a ton of attention. His latest twist to his free throw routine came on Friday night against the Utah Jazz, when Fultz tossed the ball around in his hands like a hot potato before shooting.