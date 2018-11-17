Markelle Fultz Explained His Funky New Free Throw Routine And Why He’ll ‘Stick With It For Now’

11.17.18 59 mins ago

Getty Image

Markelle Fultz’s shooting woes are well-documented. The second-year guard has struggled to get his jumper working following his tumultuous rookie campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers, shooting 42.2 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from three. The free throw line hasn’t been all that much better, as Fultz is only connecting on 56.8 percent of his attempts at the line.

Some of Fultz’s strangest moments have come at the charity stripe, like the time he had a weird hitch in his shot that drew a ton of attention. His latest twist to his free throw routine came on Friday night against the Utah Jazz, when Fultz tossed the ball around in his hands like a hot potato before shooting.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSMarkelle FultzPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP