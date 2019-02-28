



NBC Sports California

Marvin Bagley III, like the rest of the top-5 picks in the 2018 NBA Draft, is having a very solid rookie season for the surprisingly good Sacramento Kings.

The rookie forward is averaging just over 14 points and seven rebounds per game on the year and has looked increasingly comfortable on the court as the season’s worn on. On Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, Bagley had nine points and seven boards late in the third quarter when he went down after a screen by Malcolm Brogdon.

Bagley’s right leg collides with Brogdon, but he was holding his left knee on the ground, which seems to indicate the injury occurred as he went down and that left leg bent under him awkwardly.



Oh no. Marvin Bagley had to be helped off the court with what looks like a left knee injury. pic.twitter.com/NAHfzKZDKh — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 28, 2019

The rookie was clearly in significant pain on the floor and had to be helped to the locker room by his teammates, where he’s being evaluated. Eventually, the Kings announced he suffered a sprain, and an MRI will take place on Thursday.

Marvin Bagley III—left knee sprain, will not return. An MRI is scheduled for tomorrow. More information will be provided when available — Blake Ellington (@BlakeEllington) February 28, 2019

It’s always a scary scene when someone goes down with an apparent knee injury, but hopefully the injury isn’t serious and he’ll be able to return to the lineup relatively soon as the Kings fight to keep playoff hopes alive in the West.