Marvin Bagley III Ignited A Duke Comeback Win Over Rival North Carolina

03.03.18 6 days ago

Getty Image

It was senior night in Durham on Saturday, but freshman Marvin Bagley III was the one that provided the spark for the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke trailed by 10 at the half, but the Blue Devils outscored UNC by 20 in the second half, a furious performance led by Bagley that electrified the crowd at Cameron Indoor on Saturday night.

Bagley was dominant, scoring 21 points and snagging 15 rebounds in the 64-54 win. The top NBA prospect in college basketball, Bagley was the difference in a game where a “zombie” Duke team looked sluggish in the first half before catching fire in the second.

Look at him track down a rebound, drive to the basket and then follow his own shot for a dunk here.

TAGSCollege BasketballDUKE BLUE DEVILSGRAYSON ALLENmarvin bagleyNORTH CAROLINA

