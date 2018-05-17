Getty Image

The Toronto Raptors had the best regular season in franchise history during the 2017-18 campaign, but the ending was all too familiar. For the third straight year, the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced them out of the playoffs.

The latest sweep at the hands of the Cavs indicated to the Raptors front office that some changes were needed. They began shortly after the series ended with the firing of Dwane Casey, despite him being voted Coach of the Year by his peers. Whether that’s the last major move (along with the impending hire of a new coach) or not this summer is up to president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri.

There have been many wondering if the Raptors might consider making a major roster move and look to deal one of their star players in either Demar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry. Ujiri joined ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Draft Combine on Thursday to discuss this summer and look back at the series that ended their season. In that interview, Adrian Wojnarowski asked him if watching the Cavs struggle in the first round and again going down 0-2 to Boston made the Raptors sweep more frustrating.