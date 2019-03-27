Mason Plumlee Takes Us Inside What Makes The Nuggets So Good

Getty Image

Mason Plumlee has a blog. The Denver Nuggets’ big man uses it to post musing on whatever he’s got going on, and during this past offseason, he took a moment to reflect on the disappointing end to the 2017-18 campaign, one which saw Denver’s season end by losing a play-in game to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“I’ve had a bit of time to process last season and the bottom line is there are no excuses,” Plumlee wrote. “We should have made the playoffs and we need to get there this year.”

Fast forward to last Tuesday night in Boston. The Nuggets picked up a hard-fought road win against Kyrie Irving and company, a 114-105 win in which an otherwise hostile crowd at TD Garden paid reverence to one of Plumlee’s teammates, Isaiah Thomas. His return dominated the evening, to the point that it somewhat slid under the radar that Denver — one year removed from letting an appearance in the postseason slip away — became the second team in the Western Conference and fifth team in the league to secure a playoff berth.

Sitting next to Plumlee in the jubilant Denver locker room following the win, I asked about that quote off of his blog. In response, Plumlee made it clear that the Nuggets’ priorities shifted over the course of the campaign.