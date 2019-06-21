Getty Image

BROOKLYN – The NBA Draft is oftentimes about what players can be. Potential is a powerful thing, as young men have made millions upon millions of dollars based solely on what they can maybe become as basketball players if all goes well. It’s the great paradox of the draft: Teams want good players to help them win, but are willing to invest if a player needs some time to possibly get to that point.

There is no questioning what Matisse Thybulle is as a basketball player. He is a defensive ace, the driving force behind a tenacious Washington defense that finished 18th in KenPom last season. Perhaps that’s why, during Thursday night’s NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers made it a point to trade up and acquire the back-to-back Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year with the 20th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, a situation that he called “a dream come true.”

Thybulle is a special defender. Seventeen players, in the history of Division I men’s college basketball, have registered more steals in a career than the former Huskies standout. He took the ball away from opponents 330 times in 135 career games, leading the nation with an insane steal percentage of 6.7 as a senior while spearheading the team’s stingy 2-3 zone. He was fifth in the country in the same metric as a junior. Shot blocking is also part of his game — despite standing at 6’5, Thybulle was 53rd nationally in block percentage as a senior, showing off the ability to deny shots both the rim and the perimeter.

All of this stems from the fact that Thybulle believes one of the oldest adages in the basketball world: Defense wins championships.