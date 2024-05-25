Luka Doncic is a bad, bad man, and on Friday night, his playoff legend grew a little more. Doncic put Rudy Gobert on skates on the team’s final possession of the game to knock down a game-winning stepback three, and as a result, the Dallas Mavericks picked up a 109-108 win to give themselves a 2-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. LUKAAA 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Gf30ye0emm — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 25, 2024 After letting homecourt advantage slip away in Game 1, Minnesota looked like it was going cruise to a blowout win during the first half of Game 2. With Doncic looking a little banged up and Kyrie Irving struggling to impose himself in the first half, the Wolves were able to open up a lead of as many as 18 points in the second quarter to get the home crowd at the Target Center rocking. Anthony Edwards block ➡️ Rudy Gobert slam! DAL-MIN (1-0) | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/azSzgxbdTe — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 ANT IS COOKING EARLY 🐜 10 1Q points for Edwards! DAL-MIN (1-0) | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/laJR1jSoIr — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 Mike Conley for 3⃣! MIN looks to even the series 1-1 on TNT#NBAConferenceFinals presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/OSjlOIC43x — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 KAT drives baseline and finishes over two with touch! MIN looks to even the series 1-1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/oRmKjUsrDB — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 NAZ REID IS ON FIRE 🔥 12 PTS, 4 3PM… all in the 1st half! MIN looks to even the series 1-1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/xC2yPnmkQc — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 TIMBERWOLVES ARE ROLLING 🐺 Another Anthony Edwards (13 PTS) triple 🎯 MIN looks to even the West Finals series 1-1 on TNT pic.twitter.com/P2gUiFtCjO — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 While the lead got to 58-40, Dallas was able to get into a bit of a rhythm to close out the first half. It wasn’t much — only an 8-2 run to close the period which saw the Timberwolves make one shot from the field in the final 4:27 — but it was just enough to get the deficit down to something more manageable, and instead of wondering if Doncic and Irving would get to rest up during the fourth quarter, the Mavericks went into the locker room down by 12. Luka Doncic ↗️ Daniel Gafford! DAL seeks a 2-0 series lead in the West Finals on TNT pic.twitter.com/RsNfBLyrbs — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 Luka finds Lively for the emphatic alley-oop jam 💥 DAL seeks a 2-0 series lead in the West Finals on TNT pic.twitter.com/ocPYvKYeqx — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 While the two teams traded blows early on in the third, the Mavs eventually came to life behind Doncic, who had 11 points and three assists in the frame.

Luka Doncic finds Daniel Gafford for the slam with a DIME! DAL-MIN (1-0) | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/f0WeSS2rnj — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 ANOTHER LUKA DIME. https://t.co/Q8wcbqXU8w pic.twitter.com/PrppfYTiPK — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 13-3 MAVS RUN ‼️ 9 3Q points for Luka Doncic as the Mavs storm back in the West Finals! DAL-MIN (1-0) | Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/vUJShQYzYo — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 Luka Doncic no-look assist ➡️ Josh Green triple 🎯 Mavs seek a 2-0 series lead in the West Finals on TNT pic.twitter.com/7Xc6rTgWRD — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 With Doncic spearheading the effort — whether he was hitting shots on his own or generating looks for his teammates — Dallas was able to go on a 21-7 run that got the Wolves lead down to two points. Minnesota was able to get a jolt of energy late in the period when Reid hit a three in its waning moments, but after looking comfortable for much of the first half, their lead was only 86-82 heading into the fourth. And then, just like that, Dallas took the lead. Behind a pair of triples by Irving — his first two of the series — the Mavs went on an 8-0 run in the first 97 seconds of the fourth to take their first lead since early on in the first quarter. 8-0 MAVS RUN 🐴 Kyrie gives the Mavs their first lead since the 1Q! DAL-MIN (1-0) | 4Q Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/HxdKLIlzAX — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 The two teams passed the lead back and forth, with Irving and Reid taking and making big shots throughout the first half of the period. ANOTHER KYRIE 3-POINTER IN THE 4TH! DAL seeks a 2-0 series lead in the West Finals on TNT pic.twitter.com/vfyYg2vrZv — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 Naz Reid has a PLAYOFF CAREER-HIGH 7 THREES 🎯🤯 MIN looks to even the series 1-1 in the 4Q of the West Finals on TNT pic.twitter.com/Z92HJsy10z — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 A quick, 6-2 burst by the Wolves helped them open up a narrow, three-point lead, but they couldn’t quite extend it, as the Mavericks always seemed to have an answer. And then, a funny thing happened: Irving missed a wide open three off of an offensive rebound on one possession, and after Edwards nailed two from the charity stripe right after that, the usually reliable guard went 0-for-2 from the free throw line. It was a five-point cushion that felt gigantic with 89 seconds left, but Irving managed to get an open look on a corner three that he nailed. 13 4Q POINTS FOR KYRIE ‼️ DAL trails by 2 in the 4Q of the West Finals on TNT pic.twitter.com/g2nQ1EJILt — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2024 On the next possession, the referees declared that Irving knocked the ball out of McDaniels’ hands and out of bounds. But review showed that Irving actually grabbed McDaniels’ arm — which cannot be called on replay — and forced McDaniels to drop the ball out of bounds, which gave possession back to Dallas with 47 seconds left.