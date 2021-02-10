As part of a long story on their relationship this week at GQ, newly-engaged sports power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird shot a Couples Quiz video, and the results were predictably hilarious.

Asked to give Rapinoe’s father’s first name, Bird froze, only able to think of the grandfather’s name, not the father’s (it’s Jim). But later on in the video, there were several charming and interesting moments including the reveal of Rapinoe’s dream vacation in Tahiti, why Rapinoe loves to play in Los Angeles and Portland, and which milk additive the couple uses in its coffee these days.

Though Rapinoe accompanied Bird to the WNBA Bubble in 2020, the two largely lived the year out of the spotlight, but ahead of the Tokyo Olympics this summer in which both women figure to be prominently featured in Team USA’s exploits, they are growing as a couple as well. Rapinoe is in the running for her second gold medal if she makes the U.S. Women’s National team, while Bird could win her fifth for the women’s basketball team.

And most importantly, though they’re in a simple studio answering silly questions, both Rapinoe and Bird made sure to bring out some of their best fits to show off their ever-impressive fashion sense.