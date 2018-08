Mario Chalmers is having an up-and-down night so far. He did throw a gorgeous lob to LeBron, but he’s also committing stupid fouls 40 feet from the hoop and getting three-point shots blocked by Danny Green. Yet there’s no argument on what was his worst moment of the game: contesting a Tim Duncan dunk at the rim.

