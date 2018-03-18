Getty Image

The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off the biggest upset in either the NBA or the NCAA Tournament on Saturday when they did what was increasingly being considered impossible for them: winning a basketball game.

After 19 consecutive losses dating back to January 29, the Grizzlies managed to topple the Denver Nuggets in Memphis by a final score of 101-94. The Grizzlies were led by Dillon Brooks, who had 24 points in the win, and Tyreke Evans, who dropped 20 of his own points to go along with seven assists.

The win improves Memphis’ record to 19-50, now giving them the second worst record in the league, a half game behind the Phoenix Suns for that distinction. The loss drops Denver to 38-32, moving the Nuggets to 10th in the West in what is the most inexcusable loss of the season. Denver is now 1.5 games behind the Spurs and Pelicans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the conference, and will likely be a full two games behind San Antonio by the end of the night.

It’s not even hyperbole saying the Grizzlies win on Saturday was more surprising than the biggest upset of the day from March Madness, as Memphis was a bigger underdog (+7) to Denver than 11-seed Loyola-Chicago was (+5) to Tennessee in their upset win to advance to the Sweet 16.