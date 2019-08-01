Back in 2001, the Grizzlies made a major relocation, packing up shop in Vancouver and heading to Memphis. The 2019-20 campaign will mark their 19th season in Tennessee, but for the first six years the franchise existed, they took the floor at the then-GM Place in British Columbia.
The franchise announced on Thursday evening that it plans on paying tribute to the original Grizzlies with their threads and a special court this season. Memphis tweeted out a video that featured a number of clips — along with an assurance to fans that they demanded this happened — that harken back to their time in Vancouver. In the video, the team announced it will wear a special jersey to pay tribute to its time in Vancouver, along with a second throwback from when it first moved to Memphis.
🔥🔥🔥 The #ThrowbackThursday you’ve been waiting for 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xK0QMwNosQ
— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 1, 2019
BREAKING: Nailed it pic.twitter.com/oBoGpf3jzS
— Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) August 1, 2019