The Grizzlies Will Pay Homage To Their Time In Vancouver With Jerseys And A Special Court

08.01.19

Back in 2001, the Grizzlies made a major relocation, packing up shop in Vancouver and heading to Memphis. The 2019-20 campaign will mark their 19th season in Tennessee, but for the first six years the franchise existed, they took the floor at the then-GM Place in British Columbia.

The franchise announced on Thursday evening that it plans on paying tribute to the original Grizzlies with their threads and a special court this season. Memphis tweeted out a video that featured a number of clips — along with an assurance to fans that they demanded this happened — that harken back to their time in Vancouver. In the video, the team announced it will wear a special jersey to pay tribute to its time in Vancouver, along with a second throwback from when it first moved to Memphis.

