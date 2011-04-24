Memphis Inches Closer To Being Made Men; Brandon Roy Leads One Of The Greatest Comebacks Ever

Thursday night hadn’t been a coronation for Brandon Roy. Apparently, it was just a warm-up. His fourth-quarter takeover last night was the real finale, the finishing touch. It was sublime. Portland looked dead. Midway through the third quarter, the Rose Garden was silent and the Blazers were letting the Mavs swipe their dessert. A 3-1 deficit was sitting squarely in front of their faces before Roy stepped out of a season-long swoon and saved the day … The Blazers 84-82 Game 4 win over Dallas was big for a few reasons such as the fact that it tied the series up at two. But, it won’t be remembered for that. It’ll be remembered for the 23-point comeback put together by Portland during the final quarter and a half, one of the greatest comebacks this game has ever seen. The last playoff comeback that big was during the 2008 Finals when the Celtics rallied against the Lakers after trailing by 24 in the second quarter. That was over the long course of a game. But this one came out of nowhere. Dallas dominated the third quarter, and after pushing the lead past 20, we thought it was over. So did everyone else in the building. Portland started 0-15 from the field in the third quarter. Their first field goal didn’t come until LaMarcus Aldridge (18 points) hit a jump hook with just over one minute left in the quarter. But then Portland started to cut into it and in the game’s final few minutes, Roy (24 points) hit a jumper and then had a four-point play to tie it up with a minute left. After Jason Kidd‘s three was way too long, Roy ISO’ed and scored again. When Jason Terry‘s three was off at the buzzer, madness ensued. The whole building was going berserk and on the court, it seemed all of Portland wanted to embrace Roy, who actually was crying this time. One of the best moments of the year … In the game’s final 15 minutes, the Blazers went on a 43-18 run to finish it … Dirk Nowitzki (20 points) and the rest of Dallas must be fuming. They had a 3-1 series lead locked up, and would’ve gone home ready to end it and head to the second round. Now, it’s all very much up in the air as to whether they make it out of the first round at all … John Hollinger tweeted that over the final 12:45 of the game, Roy’s PER was 84.98 … Did everyone really expect Memphis to be this good? They aren’t just winning, as they did 91-88 over San Antonio yesterday to go up 2-1 in their series. They are in complete control, and were up by double figures for much of the game. San Antonio inched closer and up two in the biggest possession of the game, Memphis looked lost. Zach Randolph was standing 25 feet from the hoop and the ball wasn’t moving any closer to the rim. Finally, Z-Bo just had to shoot it…and nailed the biggest shot in franchise history to put the Grizzlies up five with 41.9 seconds left. San Antonio had one last chance after Randolph missed a jumper, but instead of calling a timeout, they raced the ball up the court. Manu Ginobili (23 points) got it and inexplicably brought the ball inside the three-point line and then failed to even get a shot off. It was a colossal failure of late-game execution, even more surprising that it was the Spurs, surprising to see the Spurs taken aback. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich actually had to call a timeout in the first frame and tell his guys to calm down. Why weren’t the Spurs’ veterans doing this? In the first half, Memphis led by as many as 15, battling San Antonio at every step. For the visitors, everything was a struggle. Nothing was easy. Randolph (25 points) and Marc Gasol (17 points, nine rebounds) combined for 24 points and nine rebounds in the first half alone … Tony Parker (16 points, 5-14 from the field) was having issues all game long scoring in transition. Normally, he’s automatic when he gets it in the open court … Memphis could win this series. Still, for all of their toughness and physicality, they act like a young team offensively, turning it over and taking bad shots. There were countless times in the second half where they had opportunities to really seize control of the game and just couldn’t grasp it. You do that against the Spurs, let them hang around, and it ends up killing you. It didn’t in Game 3, but this series is far from over … If you didn’t consider Oklahoma City legit, now you know. Heading up to Denver, already leading the series 2-0, it would’ve been easy to roll over. They didn’t, beating the Nuggets 97-94, grabbing a stranglehold on a series that was supposed to go back and forth. Russell Westbrook (23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists) and Kevin Durant (26 points) were big, especially in the fourth quarter. But it was Serge Ibaka (22 points, 16 rebounds, four blocks) who made the difference. J.R. Smith (15 points) made a three to cut the Thunder lead to one in the final minute. Then down three, Denver went to him again. But Smith couldn’t get a clean look at the end, throwing up a wild shot that wasn’t close and then serenading the referees with a profanity-laced tirade. The whole situation begs the question: wasn’t this the same cat who barely played at all in the first two games, and then said he doesn’t think he’ll be here next year? How did the Nuggets go from not playing him to leaving their entire season in his hands? … Denver predictably came out with a ton of energy being down 2-0 at home. After a flurry to end the first quarter with a five-point lead, we figured the Nuggets would really open it up in the second. But they didn’t. Oklahoma City played enough defense and got enough scoring to not only keep it close, but take the lead. They were up seven at the half … We’ve said this before about Ibaka and we will say it again: dude is a future All-Star. He is the perfect third wheel on that team, a player so athletic that he can control the glass and make the game-changing blocks that no one else can. It seems like he is growing game to game; his swag is growing so quickly that he’s even figured out how to get crowds booing him on the road … The Pacers had everything going against them: three straight close losses that had effectively ended their season, a red-hot superstar who was ready for the kill and a crowd that was cheering the Bulls and booing them. But none of it mattered as Indiana held off a late Chicago charge to win 89-84 and stave off elimination. Out of nowhere, they came storming out in Game 4, taking a 14-point lead and then finishing the first half on a huge run. They once again slowed down Derrick Rose (15 points, 10 assists, 6-22 from the field) and flat-out stopped everyone else. The game appeared over until Chicago went on a 13-1 late, highlight by a couple of backcourt steals from Rose to trim the deficit, and then Joakim Noah (21 points, 14 rebounds) scored a three-point play with about 15 seconds left to cut it to one. On their final possession down three, the Bulls found Carlos Boozer (15 points, 13 rebounds) in the corner, who was just short on a three that would’ve tied it … Danny Granger (24 points, 10 rebounds) had another huge game … We’re out like 23-point leads.
Brandon Roy = HEART
With Denver this was expected to happen. Nice team now, plays together well, but someone has to emerge to take that last shot, someone they don’t (yet) have. Lawson’s not there, neither is Nene. It might be Gallinari in the future, but for now JR is as good as the others…
For the record (again), I hope nobody is surprised if Memphis beats San Antonio in these playoffs. This doesnt have the feel of a 1 vs 8 matchup even before the seeds were locked in
On another note: Reading SMACK these days just feels weird. Like the article is all over the place and no real consistency throughout
If I didn’t know any better, I would think Tony Parker was paid to throw the game. I have NEVER seen him botch so many transition opportunities. Mike Conley is a solid point guard, but there’s no way he should be outplaying Parker by a considerable margin. I still expect San Antonio to win this series (barely), but they are probably going to get dusted by OKC.
On a side note, I’m getting tired of the media making it sound like the only reason the Lakers won’t win the title is because they don’t feel like it. Every time they lose a game, it’s always “Oh, they didn’t play with a sense of urgency”. So what? they never get beaten fair and square? What happened to plain old being outplayed?
@Young Gunner.. ive been thinking the same thing for weeks or months now… the usual writers change or what..
32.April 23rd, 2011 at 7:56 pm
K Dizzle says:
BRANDON ROY just hit the Mavs wit some serious FATALITY…..
Where the heck is Perk? He’s supposed to be an awesome post defender but he can’t even stay on the floor guarding Nene.
Way to screw up the final score. It was 89-84 not 94. Cant blame this loss on the refs. Too many 3s, too many turnovers. It looked to me like Rose wasnt that aggressive in the game, especially after he sprained his ankle….Chuck isnt lookin too crazy after all for predicting Memphis would win the series against San Antonio.
Brandon Roy just had one of those moments that I’ll watch on ESPN Classic like 10 years down the road and still be amazed at… WOW
I gotta be honest and say B-Roys performance and the way his teammates embraced him afterwards, knowing what hes been through this year, brought tears to my eyes. Epic, epic moment.
I’ve always been a fan of Brandon Roy, but this is just way too amazing.
just plain amazing.
Congrats and props to Roy, but where are all the haters that were calling him selfish and what not a couple days ago? Don’t get all quiet now.
indy almost lost that game. i couldn’t believed it, it looked like they got scared at the end. still, glad that they win it, because i told my friend pacers will steal at least one game, he didn’t believe me :)
Yet another smack trying to shove OKC’s “legitimacy” down our throats. YAY they’re winning games they are supposed to win against an overachieving Nuggets squad! Good for them!
on a side note, Zach Randolph is a BEAST
So Dallas cant close a playoff series when they are in prime position to do so…. deja vu
Matchups
Spurs have had problems with Grizzlies this year because the Spurs never went and got that Center that Timmy has been needing for the last couple of years.. It will go 7.. Memphis wont know how to close them out but game 7 will go either way.. I still think the Spurs take it..
And welcome back BRoy.. always been one of my favorite players in the league.. hopefully he has a long career ahead of him.. hes BEEN hitting those kinds of shots for his team..
And Serge Ibaka……….. damn that kid is going to be something………. I give him 2 more years and hes an AllStar servin everyone they own a$$ during the season..
LOL at B-Roy impersonating Jordan’s Flu Game by acting like he was all exhausted and shit at the end, not thinking people would pick up on it.
Roy is still a selfish mufucka.
and dallas played ZERO defense on him the last 3-4 minutes.
they deserved to lose.
@ post 20
You definitely didn’t watch that game…but keep trollin.
@ Lakeshow – Is Memphis better with Rudy right now? Or does he take shots away from their interior advantage(ZBo n Gasol)?
@ KDizz
For reals i was thinkin about that yesterday because they keep on saying the Grizz are doing this WITHOUT Rudy like they should be MONSTARS when he comes back..
But i dont know.. i would say you need a player to close but Zbo seems like he can handle that just fine.. you could also say u need Rudy’s athletic D on the perimeter but they got Tony Allen..
I really dont know lol Rudy is a beast.. but it could be a case of addition by subtraction.. or however that goes.. im hungover lol
Happy East too Dimemag fam..
Dallas lost because them morons didnt get the ball to Dirk enough in the 4th..
Sucks because if they lose the series it will be behind that game and everyone going to point the finger at him again..
And seriously he doesnt deserve it..
How does Kobe get shit for “forcin shots” at crunchtime, but nobody but Lakeshow sayin what everybody was thinkin durin the last 3 minutes, Roy is killin Dallas, and we get 2 Jet Terry long jumpers and 2 long JKidd bricks and they don’t even look at Dirk. Shit, that would never happen in LA. Dirk comes down and hits one of his patented 1 foot fallaway js and Portland never wins that game.
I’m all for trustin teammates, but when you the man, you gotta be the man…
And DEMAND the F’in ball lol
And you right Dizz bruh.. that should would NEVER happen in LA lol that man would steal the ball from his own teammate..
But i guess thats bad basketball lol
On a sidenote should Lebron really be disowning Cleveland like that lol i mean that aint the safest spot in the country to tell they aint shit too..
He gonna need some extra down there for the rest of his career..
Incredible finish by Roy and Portland, the refs gave them everything they could, but still great to watch
Memphis is going to be beastly next year.
Denver has mentally collapsed. Kind of a sad to watch
Awesome moment of the night went to some random memphis fan that screamed “BONNER YOU SUCK!”, repeatedly. My Hero
Classy, DIME. Deleting my posts which are BASKETBALL related. Are you guys mad that I criticized B Roy too? So much for differing opionions. You guys really are a joke, and a wannabe SLAM.
I bet you don’t have the balls to keep this one up.
im going to pretend like Boozer aint playing like Malik Allen. Im also going to pretend like Thibs calling for pick n rolls involving Noah instead of Boozer is just a joke.
The Bulls really didnt deserve to win the first 3 games and Indy fianlly stuck it to them in the last game. Lets hope the Bulls take that as a wake up call.
BRoy had one of the best moments ive ever seen in basketball. You cant do nothing but give that dude props.
Denver got robbed. I hate JR Smith sometimes, but it’s clear that he was hit on the elbow during that 3pt att, and the ref saw it.
[www.youtube.com]
@ Young Gunner and Common sense:
Yeah Smack has been kinda weird since Austin Burton left. It’s basically just a recap of the night now. You can see whoever is writing it now is trying to keep the sort of cheeky flavor it had but it’s just coming off as unnatural and a bit amateurish unfortunately. For me the Dime blog IS Austin in a way, it’s really where the blog’s personality was coming from. Now it needs and identity. I almost stopped reading when Austin left but I’m a little addicted to this thing so I keep coming back hoping one of the writers will step up and this thing will regain it’s former glory.
I see a glimmer of hope in Sweeney though, hopefully his writing will keep improving and he can eventually put together excellent sports articles. Otherwise we’ll just be left with shoe pieces.
Go Pacers.
2 shot knees and able to bring the Blazers back, that 4 point play was plain filthy, I hope Roy gets healthy enough to play like this regularly he’s too young and has too much potential unlike old man Oden.
Thats all on Rick Carlisle. HOW IN THE WORLD can you let Roy destroy his man (Marion) one on one, play after play after play?? Wheres Tyson “tough guy” Chandler to put Roy on his back?? And when you have a TWENTY THREE point lead going into the 4th, you tell your team two words: FREE THROWS. If you take it to the hole EVERY play you FORCE the refs to blow the whistle and get to the foul line. Carlisle may have just made the way for his exit after this season. That was pathetic and i blame the coach ENTIRELY.