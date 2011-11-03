Memphis Plans To Seek & Destroy Once Again With Young Talent

The Tigers are a team where fans can see progress on a game-by-game basis, an exciting â€” and sometimes frustrating â€” prospect for any fan of hoops development. Wunderkind coach Josh Pastner now gets to prove if the label fits with his young collection of talent ready to come into its own. He comes into his third season, following a berth in the NCAA Tournament (where they came within a bucket of upsetting Arizona), with a team where nine players are underclassmen but nearly all of whom played extensive minutes last season. Getting better starts with USA U19 team members Joe Jackson and Will Barton, both sophomores getting national attention already.
A C-USA Tournament title last season and NCAA bid exceeded expectations, but the training wheels must come off now. Yet to be seen is if Memphis can find a cruise control, or if it will be more stop-and-go again.
***
Athleticism
Third-year head coach Josh Pastner is an emerging recruiting savant building on the coaching foundation he started under Lute Olson at Arizona. The athletes he brings to Memphis still pass the eye test that Calipari‘s teams aced, and their speed brought them near the top nationally in steals at 8.5 per game. Wooden Award watch list selections Will Barton and Joe Jackson are guards who ran the show as freshmen and are joined by Tarik Black, a 6-8 homegrown sophomore forward. Though the Tigers are small â€” forward Wesley Witherspoon is the biggest in the rotation at 6-9, and improved to 4.6 rebounds in his last 20 games but certainly doesn’t prefer to stay in the post â€” they will use their speed to play fast. Athleticism isn’t the problem at Memphis, it’s discipline with the ball.
—–
—–
Fundamentals
With fundamentals, Memphis doesn’t come to mind as much as say, Duke, but you have to like all-around talent Chris Crawford, a sophomore guard. He had an up-and-down freshman season trying to be an outside deep threat while also taking opponents’ best players on the other end. Pastner has been pleased with how serious he’s taken the game in the offseason and his personal maturity. If he takes the lead on defense it can help shore up the Tigers’ D, which allowed 68 points per game last year – second-worst in C-USA – and barely (+0.8) outrebounded its opponents. While their steal numbers was gaudy, they were undercut by careless ball control, turning it over nearly twice as many times (15.4) as they stole it.
