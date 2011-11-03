Memphis Plans To Seek & Destroy Once Again With Young Talent

*College basketball is here (unlike the NBA), and this year might be one of the best in recent memory. The powerhouse is back, while the Cinderellas believe. That’s a deadly combination. We know some of y’all have been asking for some previews. We have you covered â€“ the top 16 teams in the nation will be previewed individually in the next few weeks. After we broke down Florida this morning, we’ll keep this going with No. 9-ranked ESPN/USA Today Coaches Poll ).*

The Tigers are a team where fans can see progress on a game-by-game basis, an exciting â€” and sometimes frustrating â€” prospect for any fan of hoops development. Wunderkind coach Josh Pastner now gets to prove if the label fits with his young collection of talent ready to come into its own. He comes into his third season, following a berth in the NCAA Tournament (where they came within a bucket of upsetting Arizona), with a team where nine players are underclassmen but nearly all of whom played extensive minutes last season. Getting better starts with USA U19 team members Joe Jackson and Will Barton, both sophomores getting national attention already.

A C-USA Tournament title last season and NCAA bid exceeded expectations, but the training wheels must come off now. Yet to be seen is if Memphis can find a cruise control, or if it will be more stop-and-go again.

Athleticism

Third-year head coach Josh Pastner is an emerging recruiting savant building on the coaching foundation he started under Lute Olson at Arizona. The athletes he brings to Memphis still pass the eye test that Calipari‘s teams aced, and their speed brought them near the top nationally in steals at 8.5 per game. Wooden Award watch list selections Will Barton and Joe Jackson are guards who ran the show as freshmen and are joined by Tarik Black, a 6-8 homegrown sophomore forward. Though the Tigers are small â€” forward Wesley Witherspoon is the biggest in the rotation at 6-9, and improved to 4.6 rebounds in his last 20 games but certainly doesn’t prefer to stay in the post â€” they will use their speed to play fast. Athleticism isn’t the problem at Memphis, it’s discipline with the ball.

