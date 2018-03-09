Memphis Stunned Tulsa In The AAC Tournament With An Insane 3-Point Floater At The Buzzer

03.09.18 14 hours ago

A buzzer-beating floater is high drama in college basketball, but Memphis’ Kareem Brewton Jr. went the extra mile on Friday and delivered one of the most insane floaters you’ll ever see, even managing to top the dramatics of Collin Sexton’s heroics for Alabama on Thursday in the SEC Tournament.

Tied at 64 in the American semifinals with 3.5 seconds left, Tulsa did its best to keep the Tigers to the perimeter. Memphis had to go the length of the court and get a shot off or the two were headed to overtime. Brewton got the ball at the opposite 3-point line and sprinted down the court as the clock ticked down.

Running out of time, Brewton put up a runner well before the 3-point line, in traffic, with just a half second left on the clock. It’s a crazy shot that’s hard to execute in the best of circumstances, but he crushed it.

TAGSAAC TournamentCollege BasketballMEMPHIS TIGERSTulsa

