Memphis Unleashes A Secret Weapon; The Most Clutch Player In The NBA Does It Again

Utah has been an odd matchup all season for Memphis, and after they jumped out early against the Grizzlies, we figured this would be the game that killed Memphis’ shot at homecourt advantage in the first round. Instead, the Grit N’ Grind gang did what they do best, and took it over in the fourth quarter, pulling away 103-98. O.J. Mayo had 17 in the fourth quarter, and his weak side triple in the final minute put Memphis up four, completing an unexpected turnaround that saw Juice score 20 and yet not have a single assist or rebound in 24 minutes. Just before that, Rudy Gay (26 points, 12 rebounds) had knocked down a triple and had a couple of beastly plays to open up a little Memphis cushion. Even with the Jazz getting another 20 points from Devin Harris, they couldn’t match the talent. We can’t wait to see the Grizzlies knock off someone else this postseason. Their cast of characters is fun to watch … OKC held off Minnesota by five in an up-and-down game that saw Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook combine for 78 points. Westbrook responded to every Minnesota run, and was so dominant he had 30 points and seven dimes by the end of the third quarter. But you can tell why his assists have fallen off faster than Rachael Leigh Cook. At one point, he striped J.J. Barea (24 points, 10 dimes) and raced the other way with a Minnesota defender right on his hip. He saw James Harden right behind him and could’ve laid it off for the easiest two of the night. Instead, it was like the “F— it” switch went on in his head and he went in himself. He made it, but that’s kind of beside the point. Still, Minnesota’s TV guys threw kisses all over him all night. They really do need Ricky Rubio to get healthy … In the third quarter, Martell Webster almost (repeat: almost) made up for his hair with a crazy putback dunk where we’re pretty sure he jammed it on Kendrick Perkins AND Anthony Randolph (22 points, 11 rebounds), his own teammate … In the fourth quarter, OKC isolated Durant against Anthony Tolliver, and predictably, KD went right around him for a dunk and a foul. Coming back down, he landed in the crowd, where he started dapping up everyone because they had on his jersey. Minnesota’s TV guys immediately started yelling “Sellout!” … Boston survived by 12 in New Jersey behind a solid team effort that included 18 and 11 from Brandon Bass. We’re not sure what impresses us more: Kevin Garnett‘s incredible U-turn this year, which he continued last night with 21 points and 12 rebounds, or the fact that Rajon Rondo (15 dimes) recorded his 21st straight game with double-digit assists. Rondo said recently he thinks it’s possible he could average 15 assists a game next year. Yeah, we’ve heard that one before … In-between slobbering on himself because of a mouthguard malfunction and getting absolutely manhandled in the post by the Truth, DeShawn Stevenson hit two two-point field goals for the first time this season. Think about that. He also broke Rondo’s ankles with a crossover, so we guess it was a night of firsts for Abe Lincoln … Reason no. 514 why Boston has some of the best fans in the league: Rex Ryan showed up and all of the New Englanders in the building (never count out a possible visiting team homecourt advantage in New Jersey) booed him relentlessly … Keep reading to hear about the one guy who we wouldn’t want to have the ball with a chance to beat us …
Memphis Unleashes A Secret Weapon; The Most Clutch Player In The NBA Does It Again
#Oklahoma City Thunder #Los Angeles Clippers #Golden State Warriors #Russell Westbrook #Rex Ryan #Kevin Durant #Cleveland Cavaliers #Chris Paul #Boston Celtics
uproxx 04.14.12 6 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#Russell Westbrook#Rex Ryan#Kevin Durant#Cleveland Cavaliers#Chris Paul#Boston Celtics
TAGS2012 Jordan Brand ClassicBOSTON CELTICSChris PaulCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDESHAWN STEVENSONGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTKEVIN GARNETTLos Angeles ClippersLuke HarangodyMartell WebsterMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESMINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVESNERLENS NOELNEW JERSEY NETSO.J. MayoOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRAJON RONDOREX RYANRodney PurvisRudy GayRUSSELL WESTBROOKShabazz MuhammadSmackUTAH JAZZWASHINGTON WIZARDS
Article
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 1 week ago