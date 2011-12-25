Merry Christmas from Dime and the NBA

Now that Christmas Day is here and all of your shopping and holiday partying is done, you have nothing left do but sit back and wait for the real gift of today – NBA games.

As you’re watching the clock tick down til tipoff, we have some holiday cheer to send your way, compliments of the NBA.

Here are some of our favorite videos of NBA squads singing Christmas carols throughout the years:

1. Memphis Grizzles

Synopsis: Zach Randolph, OJ Mayo, Mike Conley, Sam Young, Rudy Gay, Darrell Arthur and Hasheem Thabeet sing a Memphis Grizzlies version of the “12 Days of Christmas.”

As Christmas song renditions go, this is pretty horrible. “The 12 days of Christmas” is already a long song and making it into a long advertisement makes it quite bad.

Highlight: Hasheem Thabeet hating the whole production as he “sings” with his arms crossed.

Favorite Line: “And a five game holiday pack.” â€“ Zach Randolph. Just seeing Zach smile makes this great.