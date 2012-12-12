Metta World Peace Releases A Dope Official Video For His Latest Single Called “Represented”

I never thought I’d see the day where a dude like Metta World Peace embraced Auto-Tune, but here we are, and the results are actually pretty good. We’ve heard people claiming Iman Shumpert is the best rapper in the NBA, especially after his recent video, and we all know about Stephen Jackson‘s spot in the game, but this joint from Metta actually feels like something you’d hear on the radio.

For comparison’s sake, here’s the video from Shumpert for a song called “Anarchy” with PhlyyB.

Is MWP the best rapper in the NBA?

