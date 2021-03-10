Getty Image
DimeMag

Meyers Leonard Has Been Banned From Twitch After Using An Anti-Semitic Slur

by: Twitter

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard became the focus of the basketball world on Tuesday, and not for positive reasons. Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur while streaming Call of Duty and, within a very short period of time, a firestorm formed. By Tuesday evening, Leonard released a statement of apology but, in doing so, he also claimed that he was unaware of the meaning behind the slur that he casually used on a live stream with the intent of it being derogatory.

Shortly after his apology surfaced, Leonard was banned from Twitch, the platform on which he uttered the slur. Twitch also offered a statement, per Jacob Wolf of Dot Esports.

“We do not allow the use of hateful slurs on Twitch,” the statement reads. “The safety of our community is our top priority, and per our guidelines we reserve the right to suspend any account for conduct that we determine to be inappropriate, harmful, or puts our community at risk.”

At the time of this post, both the Miami Heat and the NBA have indicated they are investigating the video, with no formal statements beyond that.

Prior to the official ban from Twitch, FaZe Clan released a statement, cutting ties with Leonard, who was prominently associated with the group as an investor and member — although his membership status was disputed by FaZe Clan in their statement.

It remains to be seen as to whether Leonard will incur any disciple related to his day job as an NBA player. Still, his actions were wholly unacceptable, and his apology doesn’t remove any future-facing accountability.

