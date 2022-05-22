The Miami Heat will have two previously-questionable pieces of their starting lineup for Game 3 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals. Earlier in the day, Erik Spoelstra told reporters that Kyle Lowry, who has yet to play in the series, and PJ Tucker, who suffered an injury during the team’s Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics, both went through the team’s shootaround on Saturday morning with the intention of suiting up later in the day.

Ultimately, the team announced that both players will indeed suit up and help fortify the Heat’s lineup.

Lowry has been dealing with a strained left hamstring for much of this postseason run, as the veteran point guard missed the last four games Miami has played and eight of the last 10 — the team’s Game 2 loss was their first without Lowry during the playoffs. Tucker, meanwhile, hurt his left knee during Game 2 and was forced to leave in the third quarter, but despite some early concerns about the potential severity of the injury, the veteran forward was able to avoid needing an MRI once swelling went down.

The series is currently tied at one game each, and Saturday night’s game will be the first to take place in Boston. Game 3 is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.